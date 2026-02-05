Digimon Story: Time Stranger coming to both Switch, Switch 2 in July
They're the champions.
Announced during last night’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase was the confirmation that Digimon Story: Time Strangeris coming to both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 later this year, launching on July 10th, 2026.
The Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game will include both performance and quality modes.
The fate of two worlds is in your hands in Digimon Story Time Stranger! Players will find themselves thrown into a world-ending event with both the human and the Digital World on the precipice of ruin. To save both worlds, players will work with over 450 Digimon with non-linear evolution paths to succeed in the game’s strategic, turn-based combat. Nintendo Switch 2 players can also choose their preferred graphics mode.