Diddy, Dixie, Cranky, and Funky Kong joining LEGO Donkey Kong
We’ve still not seen any of the Donkey Kong expansion to LEGO Super Mario, but we’ve now got another teaser with more Kongs confirmed.
Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, Crank Kong, and even Funky Kong will also be appearing in the upcoming sets.
We can’t wait to show you the new additions to the world of LEGO Super Mario™! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/sa5XF0LdCo— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 26, 2023
That’s it, hopefully we’ll see more of them soon and see what the damage is to the wallet.
