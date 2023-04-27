392
Diddy, Dixie, Cranky, and Funky Kong joining LEGO Donkey Kong

by Daniel VuckovicApril 27, 2023
We’ve still not seen any of the Donkey Kong expansion to LEGO Super Mario, but we’ve now got another teaser with more Kongs confirmed.

Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, Crank Kong, and even Funky Kong will also be appearing in the upcoming sets.

That’s it, hopefully we’ll see more of them soon and see what the damage is to the wallet.

