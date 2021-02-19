Diablo II is getting Resurrected on Switch later this year

BlizzConline — an online-only version of BlizzCon — kicked off this morning with a slew of announcements. And a pretty big one is coming to Switch.

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that a fully remastered version of Diablo II, dubbed Diablo II Resurrected, will be coming to Switch, as well as PC and other consoles, in 2021. Diablo II Resurrected will feature all the content of the original game, plus the Lord of Destruction expansion, in gorgeous new 3D graphics, with cross-progression (but apparently not cross-play) across “participating platforms”, which is expected to include Switch, PC, Xbox, and Playstation.

Diablo II Resurrected also features the option to switch between new and classic graphics at any time with the press of a button, and is said to preserve Diablo II’s signature gameplay and systems. It’ll also come with a host of quality of life improvements, such as a shared stash, which are sure to make the game a little more playable in the modern era.

There’s no firm date set for Diablo II Resurrected yet, but Blizzard says it’ll launch at some point in 2021. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer above, or check out some in-development screenshots below.