Devil World, The Mysterious Murasame Castle added to Switch Online
Advertisement
Nintendo has added three more games to for Nintendo Switch Online members today, including two really frequently requested ones. First up for the Game Boy there’s Castlevania Legends, but more excitingly there’s DEVIL WORLD and The Mysterious Murasame Castle.
Despite both NES games being the Japanese Famicom and Famicom Disk System versions you’ll have no problems playing these games even if you can’t read Japanese. Devil World was Shigeruo Miyamoto’s first console game.
Just update the Gameboy and NES apps to get these right now.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
50%
Great
0%
Fresh
50%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments