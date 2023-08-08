Detective Pikachu Returns gets a new trailer

Advertisement

During last night’s Pokemon Presents we got another good look at the Detective Pikachu sequel, Detective Pikachu Returns. It’s still coming out on October 6th.

The new trailer shows off more of the game, and we’ve got some new screenshots to go along with it. The game even looks a little better since we last saw it.

In Japan there’s a sweet promo Pokémon card available if you preorder the game, just saying if something like that were to happen here that would be great too. The fuzzy plush too is also exclusive to Japan.

Hopefully we’ll see some local preorder bonuses for this one.