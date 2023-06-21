228
Detective Pikachu Returns coming to Switch on October 6th

June 22, 2023
The sequel to Detective Pikachu has finally been shown! Announced during this morning’s Nintendo Direct, Detective Pikachu Returns will bring back Tim and Detective Pikachu back for another mystery.

They’ll be back in action on October 6th.

Discover the origin of the great detective Pikachu! Partner with the tough-talking, coffee-loving Pikachu, who calls himself a great detective, to unravel multiple mysteries across Ryme City. With the help of many other Pokémon, Tim Goodman and his talkative Pikachu partner work together to solve a series of mysterious incidents in this cinematic adventure game. 

