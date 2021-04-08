Destroy All Humans! remake coming to Switch this June
The Destroy All Humans! Remake is coming to the Nintendo Switch on June 29. Originally released last year for other consoles and PC, the aliens are finally arriving on the Switch. This will be the first Destroy All Humans! game to hit a Nintendo console since Destroy All Humans! Big Willy Unleashed in 2008.
THQ Nordic is releasing two special editions of the game alongside the standard release as well. The DNA Collector’s Edition and the Crypto-137 Edition, we’re not sure if we’re getting them in Australia but will find out as soon as possible. At more than £300 or $500AUD, you’d really want to like the series.
Check out the trailers for the game, and two limited editions below.
Take one giant step on mankind! Terrorize the people of 1950’s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137. Harvest their DNA and bring down the US government in the most brazen action-adventure you’ve ever played. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic skills or reduce their cities to rubble with your flying Saucer!