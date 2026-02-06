Deck your dog out with these Pokémon harnesses, collars, and bow ties

There’s Animal Crossing chocolate, Super Mario deodorant, and we’ve already had Pokémon gaming chairs. But what about something for our best friends — our dogs?

Well, believe it or not, you can now deck your big or little dog out in a Pokémon harness, collar, or even a bow tie — all officially licensed too thanks to local company Big & Little Dogs.

There are designs featuring all the original Starter Pokémon, as well as Pikachu. We said these Pokémon collaborations were getting a bit out of hand, but now they’ve officially gone to the dogs (in a good way).

The range is designed here in Australia and is available to order now, just in time for your pooch to celebrate Pokémon Day later this month.