‘Dear me, I was…’ is an all new adventure title from Arc System Works for Switch 2

Arc System Works has announced a new game for the Nintendo Switch 2 called Dear me, I was… It’s an adventure title very much in the style of Hotel Dusk — and for good reason. Taisuke Kanasaki, the art director behind both Hotel Duskand Another Code, returns in the same role for this game.

Dear Me, I Was is an interactive adventure that lets you enjoy a story woven with beautiful visuals, fusing the vibrant watercolor style of Taisuke Kanasaki with rotoscoping technology. The lifelike characters are sure to deeply move your heart. In this story, you will relive the life of a certain woman. Experience joy, sorrow, and growth through her ordinary and humble life. Witness the story she weaves in a life interconnected with others.

The game is scheduled to launch sometime this winter in Australia.

Believe it or not, this is the first all-new third-party game announced for the Nintendo Switch 2 since the system’s reveal in April. Every other title confirmed for the Switch 2 so far had been previously announced.