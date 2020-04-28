Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise arrives on July 10th

Well, this is a nice surprise. Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise had its release date announced, it’ll be arriving on July 10th. It’s coming to the Nintendo eShop and physically to stores.

Pricing is set at $50.00USD, or roughly $77AUD. If you’re yet to try out the Deadly Premonition series, the first game is now on sale at 50% off bringing it down to $22.50.

Here’s a fresh trailer;