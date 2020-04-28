6
Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise arrives on July 10th

by Daniel VuckovicApril 28, 2020

Well, this is a nice surprise. Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise had its release date announced, it’ll be arriving on July 10th. It’s coming to the Nintendo eShop and physically to stores.

Pricing is set at $50.00USD, or roughly $77AUD. If you’re yet to try out the Deadly Premonition series, the first game is now on sale at 50% off bringing it down to $22.50.

Here’s a fresh trailer;

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is a sequel to Deadly Premonition that takes place in present-day Boston. Through unique storytelling, venture back in time to Le Carré and uncover the mysteries buried within the once peaceful town. Serving as both a sequel and prequel to the original Deadly Premonition, follow Agents Davis and Jones as they begin a new investigation into the Le Carré serial murders. Through the memories of a former FBI agent, go back in time to Le Carré and step into the role of Special Agent York to begin unravelling the mystery.

– Return as FBI Special Agent York and experience a brand-new murder mystery!

– Both a prequel and a sequel: A historic investigation to uncover the murder mystery in Le Carré

– An open-ended adventure: Travel around the town of Le Carré by foot or skateboard

– Mini-games: Bowling, Bayou Ride, Skateboard Challenge, and more

-Customization: Customize your character and upgrade your skateboard for improved speed and landing more difficult tricks

