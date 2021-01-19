Dead Cells is the next Nintendo Switch Online Game Trial from January 27th

The much lauded Dead Cells is the Nintendo Switch Online Game Trial. That means from January 27th (26th everywhere else) you’ll be able to play Dead Cells for free.

Usually the game also goes on discount during this time so if you like it, you can keep your progress and save on buying the game. You can pre-download the game now ready to go next week here.

In our review of Deal Cells we said “If you love sidescrolling platformers with a healthy heaping of combat that will put your skills to the test, your next step should be buying Dead Cells.”