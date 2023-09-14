Dave the Diver jumping into the Switch in October
The indie darling of the year, Dave the Diver is jumping onto the Switch from next month. From October 26th you’ll be catching fish by day, and serving them up night.
The game is $29.99 on the Switch, and you can even try it out now (and preorder it) with a free demo. Time to see what all the fuss has been about!
Dive by day, serve by night! Explore the deep sea and manage a sushi bar in this single-player, casual adventure RPG. Join Dave and his quirky friends as they seek to uncover the secrets lurking in the depths of the mysterious Blue Hole. Unravel an ocean’s worth of mysteries, play minigames, complete side quests and maintain a successful sushi business in this marine-themed adventure. DAVE THE DIVER splashes down first for consoles on Nintendo Switch on 26th October.