Darksiders III coming to the Switch on September 30th

We’ve had to wait just a little while, but Darksiders III is coming to the Nintendo Switch next month. Initially released in 2018, the third instalment takes place back on Earth chronologically before the first two.

You take control of Fury, in what they still call a hack-n-slash but also has Metroidvania and Souls-like elements. You’ll need to study enemy movements more closely and find a way to take them down. It’s Fury’s job to take down the Seven Deadly Sins over an apocalypse ravaged Earth.

The game arrives on September 30th, both at retail and on the eShop.