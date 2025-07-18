Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.3 out now on Switch 2
A major update for Cyberpunk 2077 was released on other platforms earlier in the week, but Switch 2 owners were told to wait. And we didn’t have to wait long, with the patch now available for Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition.
The update adds a bunch of long-requested features, and thankfully, the wait on Switch 2 was only about half a day. This patch introduces new vehicles, an AutoDrive feature, and self-driving cabs. There are also updates to Photo Mode and more.
The patch also includes a range of technical upgrades for other consoles. PlayStation 5 players, for example, now get VRR support—something the Switch 2 version already had.
In our review of the game we said “Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is the culmination of years of hard work to overcome the game’s rough launch back in 2020. Switch 2 owners now get to enjoy the results of that effort, bundled up and ready to play anywhere — or, of course, on the TV. If you haven’t had the chance to experience this massive open-world RPG yet, there’s no better time than now.”
Vehicles
Added 4 new vehicles, including several Side Jobs tied to acquiring them:
- Yaiba ARV-Q340 Semimaru
Reward from a new side job (to unlock, complete The Hunt and The Beast In Me).
An additional side job unlocks the CrystalCoat™ feature for it.
- Rayfield Caliburn “Mordred”
Reward from a new side job (to unlock, complete The Beast in Me: Badlands, The Beast in Me: Santo Domingo, Transmission, and Search and Destroy).
- Yaiba ASM-R250 Muramasa
Reward from a new side job (to unlock, purchase 1 Yaiba vehicle, purchase at least 3 vehicles through AUTOFIXER, and complete Reported Crime: You Play with Fire…).
If you fail the side job, the vehicle can later be purchased through AUTOFIXER.
- Chevillon Legatus 450 Aquila
Available for purchase on AUTOFIXER.
- Introducing AutoDrive! This cutting-edge, autonomous driving feature will take you to your chosen destination (i.e. job objective or placed pin on the map). If you have no set destination, it will take you on a leisurely ride through the streets of Night City. Simply hop in any of your vehicles, make sure you’re on a road, and hold H (PC) / Left Stick (consoles) to activate. This feature is disabled when you enter combat or when your vehicle is heavily damaged.
- Implemented Cinematic Camera for AutoDrive. Hold Q (PC) / D-Pad Right (consoles) to activate. Sit back and enjoy cinematic views of Night City as you cruise toward your destination.
- Self-driving Delamain cabs are now available on demand! Simply open the menu to call vehicles, then select “Delamain Cab” from the list to request a ride. This feature unlocks after completing the job Don’t Lose Your Mind (regardless of outcome) and receiving a message from Delamain.
- Rayfield’s CrystalCoat™ is now available for vehicles from partner brands, including motorcycles. Additionally, the infamous hacker known as Cosmetic_Troll exploited a vulnerability and created a cracked version of Rayfield’s CrystalCoat™ technology for lower-end vehicles. Please note, however, that some models do not support the technology, such as heavily modded nomad vehicles and job-related vehicles.
- Fixed an issue where unique color schemes did not work properly on the Mizutani Shion MZ1 and MZ2.
- Fixed an issue where unique color scheme could not be applied properly to the Villefort Deleon “Vindicator”.
Photo Mode
- Added 27 new NPCs that can be spawned in Photo Mode, including Rita Wheeler, the Cassel twins, fixers, Dum Dum, the iguana, Brendan, and more.
- You can now switch between alternative outfits for NPCs spawned in Photo Mode.
- You can now switch between V’s saved Wardrobe outfits in Photo Mode.
- Added a confirmation pop-up when exiting Photo Mode to prevent accidental exits after setting up the perfect shot.
- Added more customization options to the Look-At Camera feature, including an option for only the character’s eyes to turn toward the camera instead of their entire body.
- Lights now spawn around the camera instead of the player character.
- Added an outline to the spotlight mesh and an indicator when it’s off-screen for better visibility.
- Improved light movement speed on controllers.
- Added multiple new stickers and frames, including iconic quotes and stylish overlays that let you turn your screenshots into Night City postcards – perfect for sharing memories from the City of Dreams.
- Improved Depth of Field and moved it to the Camera tab.
- Added a new Color Balance tab, allowing you to create your own custom filters.
- Weather: includes rain, acid rain, fog, sandstorm, pollution, and sunny.
- Time of Day: changes the time of day within Photo Mode.
- Frame Forward: advances through an unlimited number of frames to capture the perfect shot.
- Game Speed: allows in-game time to progress while in Photo Mode.
Quality of Life & Accessibility
- The game will now detect if the player is using inverted mouse button settings and automatically adjusts in-game button prompts accordingly.
- Added an option to toggle aiming down sights in Settings → Controls.
Jobs & Open World
- Cyberpsycho Sighting: Bloody Ritual – the “Crack the ritualist’s shard” objective now properly disappears from the Journal after completing the objective.
- Sex on Wheels – now properly appears in the Journal after receiving the message from Jake Estevez.
- Shot by Both Sides – fixed an issue where selecting a specific dialogue option in the conversation with Bree created a nameless, iconless item in the player’s Inventory.
- Shot by Both Sides – fixed an issue where the button to go to the lower level didn’t appear on the elevator panel.
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where, when using a controller in Trauma Drama, the controllable character would default to shooting upwards instead of forward.
- Players can now drop more Cyberware Capacity Shards if some within the intended drop limit were previously missed.
- Fixed an issue causing automatic weapons to fire slower than intended.
- Fixed an issue where the Official BARGHEST Tac Vest didn’t drop from the scripted Airdrop as intended.
- The level 60 Engineer perk no longer activates the EMP blast outside of combat or after entering a vehicle.
- Added an option to replay the gameplay tutorial at any time via Settings → Controls.
Miscellaneous
- Added an option to tell Johnny to go away after you look at him for a short while when he appears in the passenger seat. He takes the hint and disappears as a passenger for a couple days.
- Fixed an issue where the sound of V’s Radioport could be randomly interrupted by the Radioports of nearby NPCs.
- Fixed an issue where History by Gazelle Twin and Trash Generation played too loudly compared to other songs on the radio.
- Improved the HDR Setting screen: fixed the HDR calibration preview so it correctly reflects the chosen settings, and clarified the description of the “Tone-Mapping Midpoint” setting.
- Updated the End User Licence Agreement. You will be asked to accept it again when you load the game after updating.
- Fixed several visual issues with missing, clipping, or floating textures.
- Fixed several localization issues in various languages.
1 month? Are you lying on purpose? It’s literally been 1 day. 2.23 dropped 7/17/25 on all other platforms and 7/18/25 on switch 2
We wrote the article with the assumption that the patch would take a while to drop, it dropped 12 hours later. I was meant to replace that (as I did all the other mentions of time) and missed one word.