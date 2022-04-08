822
Cute Kirby and the Forgotten Land bag added to the My Nintendo Store

by Daniel VuckovicApril 8, 2022

We were worried when there wasn’t anything last week, but the usual new release tie-in reward for Kirby and the Forgotten Land has now been added to the Australian My Nintendo Store.

This adorable bag has Kirby’s face on side and a Forgotten Land art on the other side. It’s a bag, it holds things but it’s also very cute. It’s available for 600 Platinum Points. Short on points? Do some missions through Nintendo Switch Online.

