Cute Kirby and the Forgotten Land bag added to the My Nintendo Store
We were worried when there wasn’t anything last week, but the usual new release tie-in reward for Kirby and the Forgotten Land has now been added to the Australian My Nintendo Store.
This adorable bag has Kirby’s face on side and a Forgotten Land art on the other side. It’s a bag, it holds things but it’s also very cute. It’s available for 600 Platinum Points. Short on points? Do some missions through Nintendo Switch Online.
