Crytek’s free-to-play shooter Warface has dropped on the Switch eShop

Well here’s a surprise! Overnight Crytek has shadow-dropped it’s free-to-play online shooter Warface on the Switch eShop – so far only in Australia. It’s should be rolled out worldwide over the next few days.

Because of this, we’ve got no link to share with you to download, you’ll need to check the eShop to nab it.

Warface is an online first-person shooter like no other. Battle across 50+ multiplayer PvP maps, tackle tough PvE raids in co-op, and unleash a vast arsenal of 200+ realistic customizable weapons. Joint over 80 million players worldwide, and play for free now!



Experience multiple thrilling PvP game modes. Fight for glory across more than 50 multiplayer maps based on locations around the planet, and even beyond it.

Here’s some footage of the game in action.