Crysis Remastered Trilogy is coming to the Nintendo Switch

by Daniel VuckovicJune 1, 2021

The entire Crysis Remastered Trilogy is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The original game was remastered almost a year ago on the Switch and now the second and third games are coming all in one collection.

The trailer is pretty vague (but very pretty) and says it’ll be coming “soon”. You’ll be able to buy Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 separately if you already have the first. There’s no word if the trilogy will remain eShop exclusive like Crysis is at the moment.

The trilogy is also coming to PC, PS4 and PS5, and all of the Xbox consoles.

More when we have it.

