Crysis Remastered is no longer delayed for Switch – out July 23rd

After being revealed and then delayed, many Switch fans were confused as to why the Switch version was also being delayed and it seems Crytek have understood as they have now announced that the game is no longer delayed on Switch and will release on the original date of July 23.

Crysis Fans,



You may have seen our last update about the Crysis Remastered release, and we have good news for you:



We can confirm that Crysis will still be coming to Nintendo Switch on July 23rd!



Watch this space for further updates.https://t.co/2JnfyC7jRE pic.twitter.com/W6W3DDypgv — Crysis (@Crysis) July 10, 2020

If you have not see the trailer for the game, check it out below and while it might not be the best looking that Crysis has ever been, the fact that the game known to break PC’s for years is now portable is insane. Below that are some screens for the game, which all look very nice as well.

If you want to pre-order the game, you can do it here.