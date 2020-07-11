27
0

Crysis Remastered is no longer delayed for Switch – out July 23rd

by Luke HendersonJuly 11, 2020

After being revealed and then delayed, many Switch fans were confused as to why the Switch version was also being delayed and it seems Crytek have understood as they have now announced that the game is no longer delayed on Switch and will release on the original date of July 23.

If you have not see the trailer for the game, check it out below and while it might not be the best looking that Crysis has ever been, the fact that the game known to break PC’s for years is now portable is insane. Below that are some screens for the game, which all look very nice as well.

If you want to pre-order the game, you can do it here.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Crysis Remastered
About The Author
Luke Henderson
So, I have been gaming since controllers only had two buttons and because I wanted to, I started my own site. Now of course, you can find me writing for Vooks as well

Leave a Response