CRKD Neo S Controller Review

Advertisement

The fine folks at CRKD are back with another controller for the Switch, and it’s a little bit different from the Nitro Deck they made previously and that so many people love. For one, it’s a controller and not a whole console grip. Also, it’s just a rectangle, like a grown-up NES pad.

When I first saw this controller, I was a little confused as to why they’d make a controller that’s essentially a slab. But after taking a closer look and playing with it for the last couple of weeks, I have to say I’m impressed.

Almost everything you’d want from a Switch controller in this price range is here: it has full motion controls, competent (though not HD) rumble, a headphone socket, programmability, extra buttons on the back, and it can even wake a Switch from its slumber. But this isn’t just a Switch controller; the Neo S can pull triple duty and also work with a PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices. The setup is a little funky—with switching between modes requiring pressing a direction on the D-pad and power button—but once it’s set, it connects to all your devices. Though, sometimes it did take a while to connect to the Switch.

Now, about that rectangle shape: it might seem a bit odd. There’s no denying it’s not the most ergonomic design like the ones many companies are going for, but it’s not uncomfortable either. The hall-effect analog sticks, placed at asymmetrically, and the big, adjustable triggers are all within easy reach and feel high-quality. The build quality is pretty high across the board; all of the buttons have a satisfying click, and the D-pad performs well in retro titles as well as in Echoes of Wisdom (where you’ll use it repeatedly to select Echoes).

As a Switch controller, it works well for both modern and retro games. I also tried it with a Retroid Pocket Pro 4 handheld device and on iOS/Apple TV, where it identifies as an Xbox Wireless Controller. Both Android and iOS know what to do with it, but because the controller layout matches a SNES pad (with the A button to the right), it was always backward on my Retroid, regardless of my system settings. The only workaround was to use the CRKD app to remap the buttons, which worked, but I had to change them back for Switch play. It might not happen on your Android devices, but it was annoying on mine. The two buttons on the back of the controller can be reprogrammed on the fly without the app.

Speaking of the app, you’ll need it to do a firmware update when you first pick up the controller. Everyone has a phone these days, so it’s no biggie, and you can also use the app to change the controller’s settings, like button mapping, rumble intensity, and more. There’s also this whole thing about CRKD’s True Collection System, where every controller has a rarity. When you connect yours to the app, you find out how rare it is and what number it is in production. The controller is “locked” as a digital proof of ownership, which means if you want to sell it, you have to remove it from your account so someone else can link it to theirs. It’s a bit performative, but it does try to elevate the controller from just another product to something you feel like you own.

The battery life has been solid. While I can’t give an exact number of hours, I’ve used the controller for a couple of weeks and only had to charge it once. Between playing Super Mario Party Jamboree, Echoes of Wisdom, and whatever else on my Retroid, it hasn’t skipped a beat.

For our review, you can see the Clear Edition design, which looks stunning. The throwback transparent shell not only looks great but feels solid, with a nice surface all over and little grip on the back, so it’s not too smooth. There are other designs too, including one that looks like a Famicom controller, and some with artwork that isn’t my cup of tea but they’ll stand out if they are yours.

Advertisement

The CRKD Neo S is a fully-loaded controller for Nintendo Switch, PC/Mac, and mobile gamers. It has nearly all the features of Nintendo’s own Pro Controller and acts as an Xbox controller everywhere else, so it should work on everything you have. And if you need to tinker with the settings, they’re there for you. The shape won’t be for everyone, but it’s a great controller to toss in your bag and be ready for whatever gaming you can throw at it.

The CRKD Neo S Wireless Controller is available now from EB Games and JB Hi-Fi with a RRP of $99.95 AUD.