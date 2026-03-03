Critical darling Blue Prince gets surprise release on Switch 2 today - Vooks

Nintendo just wrapped up its first Indie World presentation for the year, and it ended on what many would call a bit of a bombshell: Blue Prince is coming to Switch 2. And not only is it coming to Switch 2, it’s coming today.

For those who’ve somehow avoided discussion of Blue Prince over the last year, it’s a first-person puzzle exploration roguelike that has players crawling through randomised (but player influenced) rooms in a mansion searching for the hidden 46th room. There’s a bunch of mysteries to solve and plenty of intrigue and puzzling, and if it clicks with you then it seems to click hard.

Blue Prince was originally released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in April last year, where it was met with high praise from critics across the board. The PC version of the game is sitting on a 92/100 on Metacritic, and it was nominated for Best Independent Game and Best Debut Indie Game at The Game Awards last year. It was also talked about endlessly for months following its release by game critics and players, so it’s probably worth at least checking out.

Blue Prince is available now on the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop, where it’s currently enjoying a 34% launch discount, bringing the price down to $29.70 instead of the usual $45.00. The sale lasts runs for the next week.