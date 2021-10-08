Cricket 22 coming to Switch in 2022
Big Ant Studios and Nacon this week announced Cricket 22: The Official Game of the Ashes. While it’ll launch on the other consoles on November 25, the Switch version will arrive on January 22, 2022. After the Ashes.
Luckily, the game seems to be coming on a cartridge and isn’t a download code in a box this time.
While it might miss the Ashes, it’ll feature the Big Bash T20, The Hundred and CPL. The game features entirely licenced teams for Australia, England, New Zealand and The West Indies.
The press release promises several “next generation” improvements; obviously, some of them can’t be on the Switch, but here’s what they say anyway.
All-new bowling and fielding controls; whether it’s a feisty fast bouncer, or the satisfying “snap” as you hurl the ball from the infield for a precision run-out, Cricket 22 features refined, tight controls that enable you to play your best game of cricket.
A deep, narrative-driven career mode; you are in control on and off the field. You manage your training and press conferences, deal with injuries, and decide your path towards international glory!
It’s the most accessible cricket game yet; New to Cricket? Cricket 22 makes it easier to get into the game than ever before, with a completely overhauled series of tutorials and first-time user experience. Cricket 22 is the most detailed simulation of the sport that Big Ant has ever created, and thanks to these tutorials we’ll have you out there batting and bowling like a pro in no time.
An all-new commentary team; Cricket 22 brings a star-studded commentary team, featuring Michael Atherton, Ian Healy, Mel Jones, Alison Mitchell and David Gower. Every shot will be called with greater depth and analysis than ever before, and for the first time ever in a sports game, there will be an all-women commentary team, further deepening the representation of women in the Cricket 22 experience.
The best-looking cricket ever; Cricket 22 takes full advantage of the capabilities of the latest generation of hardware. Not only does the game load with blinding speed, getting you into the action more quickly than ever before, it also includes a full suite of visual updates, including incredible real-time ray tracing elements, providing the most visually realistic game of cricket ever seen.