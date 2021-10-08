Cricket 22 coming to Switch in 2022

Big Ant Studios and Nacon this week announced Cricket 22: The Official Game of the Ashes. While it’ll launch on the other consoles on November 25, the Switch version will arrive on January 22, 2022. After the Ashes.

Luckily, the game seems to be coming on a cartridge and isn’t a download code in a box this time.

While it might miss the Ashes, it’ll feature the Big Bash T20, The Hundred and CPL. The game features entirely licenced teams for Australia, England, New Zealand and The West Indies.

The press release promises several “next generation” improvements; obviously, some of them can’t be on the Switch, but here’s what they say anyway.