Create your own Pokémon Pokopia t-shirt at these three Uniqlo stores - Vooks

If you can’t get enough of Pokémon Pokopia, you can now wear it on you. Uniqlo are known for their Pokémon and Nintendo collaborations but this one is a little bit different. At three different Uniqlo stores here in Australia you can create your own Pokémon Pokopia UTme! Collaboration shirt featuring whatever characters you want on a t-shirt.

In the UNIQLO Emporium Melbourne, Brisbane Queen Street and Perth Murray Street stores there’s an in-store iPad to design a shirt with different characters stamped on. You can even design your own tote bag as well. It’s only available at those three stores, however.