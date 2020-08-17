Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3 is coming in October
After months of teases and an early access release on PC, it has been announced that Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3 will come to Switch in October, just no firm date yet.
Set in the radically-changed war-torn America of 2042, play through an all new story-driven campaign where you cook hundreds of foods—including many brand new to the series—across hundreds of levels in a new gameplay structure that has been completely redesigned to deliver fast-paced action, or take it easy with the all new Chill Mode that can be toggled on or off at any time!
If this is confusing you and honestly it probably is, then check out this overview video, narrated by the games creator, it explains a lot.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
100%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Comments
Leave a Response