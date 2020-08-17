60
0

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3 is coming in October

by Luke HendersonAugust 17, 2020

After months of teases and an early access release on PC, it has been announced that Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3 will come to Switch in October, just no firm date yet.

Set in the radically-changed war-torn America of 2042, play through an all new story-driven campaign where you cook hundreds of foods—including many brand new to the series—across hundreds of levels in a new gameplay structure that has been completely redesigned to deliver fast-paced action, or take it easy with the all new Chill Mode that can be toggled on or off at any time!

If this is confusing you and honestly it probably is, then check out this overview video, narrated by the games creator, it explains a lot.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
100%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Cook Serve Delicious 3
About The Author
Luke Henderson
So, I have been gaming since controllers only had two buttons and because I wanted to, I started my own site. Now of course, you can find me writing for Vooks as well

Leave a Response