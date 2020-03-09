Competition: TY the Tasmanian Tiger’s shorts + 3 copies of the game up for grabs

TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD will arrive on the Nintendo Switch by the end of the month, and if you want a copy – and want some shorts. Then you’re in the right place.

Thanks to our friends at Krome, we’ve got a pair of Ty’s shorts to give away plus a download code for the game. There’s also a second prize of a very awesome Sly necklace and download code, and a third prize where you’ll nab a code for the game as well.

TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD on Nintendo Switch modern revamp with HD graphics, new lighting and particle effects, improved camera and even the sound has been improved.

Plus if you ever wanted to throw Ty’s boomerang you can do that now with motion controls in the Switch version.

How to enter

To enter, take the below blank image of Ty and give him some awesome looking pants. We’re looking for some really funny and creative entries. All entries have to be safe for work, so we can share them back with everyone.

Once you’ve got something you’re happy with, send your entry through to…

ty@vooks.net

Terms and Conditions

The competition is open to residents of Australia only. The prizes are not redeemable for cash.

Winners will be notified by email, after a month a new winner will be picked if no reply has been received.

Winners will be judged on creativity and originality.

All entries are due by Wednesday, March 22nd, 2020.

Prizes