Competition: Two Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny Collector’s Editions up for grabs

Not available in Australia. (aside from here obviously)

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 13, 2025

It’s competition season! If you haven’t entered our Sonic Racing CrossWorlds & GameSir Nova Lite 2 competition yet, go do that — then come back here and enter this one too.

Thanks to our friends at Five Star Games, we’ve got two copies of Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny up for grabs. And these aren’t just any copies — they’re the Collector’s Edition, which isn’t available to buy here in Australia. The Collector’s Edition includes the game, trading cards, a sticker sheet, plus a very cool dice tray, a set of dice, and a pouch to keep them in.

Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny sees you team up with a cast of Nickelodeon characters in an epic action-RPG adventure.

Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny is a vibrant, universe-spanning mashup that brings iconic Nickelodeon heroes into a world of fantasy-style tropes and real-time RPG action. Get ready to roll the dice and dive into a wild, action-packed adventure with SpongeBob, Katara, Leonardo, and others as they swing spatulas, bend water, slice katanas, and more.

All you need to do to be in with a chance is enter the competition below.

Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny Collector’s Edition Competition

Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny is available now.

