Competition: Three Ori and the Blind Forest & Will of the Wisps pairs to win

The two Ori games arrive physically on the Nintendo Switch next week. Both Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps have been amazingly brought to the Nintendo Switch, they also happen to be both great games.

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition was once an Xbox Exclusive, but was brought to the system digitally in 2019. Will of the Wisps was released earlier this year and together they’re amazing Switch ports of terrific games. Both games release in stores on December 8th.

In Australia, the games come with a digital soundtrack, and a collectable art card set, but they are sold separately. However our competition will let you win both them – and it’s super easy to win.

Thanks to Five Star Games and Moon Studios we’ve got 3x copies of each game to win – if you win you get both games!

This competition starts now and will run up until the game is released. It is only open to Australian residents.