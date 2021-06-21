Competition: Three copies of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to win

After well, you know, the Olympic Games are taking place later next month in Tokyo Japan. Since we can’t get there, we’ve got a competition to make it feel like you could be there.

We’ve got three copies of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on the Nintendo Switch to give away thanks to our good friends at Sega. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game is the sans-Mario Olympic game, but fear not because Sonic is still in this one… sort of. The game contains a special Sonic the Hedgehog costume so you can make your Olympian the blue blur.

The game features 80 national teams, playing across 18 events. Including the track and field classics as well as the likes of Baseball, Basketball, Judo, Rugby sevens and Sport Climbing.

To win one of three copies of the game, entry is simple and multiple entries can be had for following us on social media.

Here’s the entry form;

This competition starts now and until the end of the week. It is only open to Australian residents, each winner will receive one physical copy of the game.