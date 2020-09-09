Competition: Four copies of No Straight Roads to giveaway including a Collector’s Edition

Thanks to the very cool people at Metronomik, we’ve got a tremendous giveaway this time around. The very cool No Straight Roads on Nintendo Switch is available on the eShop and coming to retail stores next week.

We’ve got four copies of the game to give away, three of them are just regular old copies and the fourth is a massive collectors edition. This special package contains a copy of the game, a doubled sided 12″ LP vinyl record featuring the game’s sound, an art book, drumstick set and a box to put it all in.

No Straight Roads is a music-based action-platformer set in the depths of Vinyl City. Taking control of Mayday and Zuke, the stars of rock duo Bunk Bed Junction, you’ll punch, roll, and rock your way through fights with the city’s oppressive EDM producers, and bring rock music back to the people — all to the sound of the beat.

To win a copy of the game, and maybe get that packed collectors edition all you have to do is answer our the question below and most interesting entries take home the games.

