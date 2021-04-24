Competition: Five copies of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on Switch to win
After many years, they finally made a fourth Crash Bandicoot game. Well at least one with the number four in the title. Earlier this year the game was released on the Nintendo Switch, we reviewed it and thought the port was quite good and the game itself as well in our review.
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is a brand new crash adventure developed by Toys for Bob and publisher by Activision Blizzard. Thanks to those fine people we’ve got five digital codes to giveaway – and it’s a breeze to enter.
All you have to do is enter below, and you can go into the draw.5x Crash Bandicoot 4 codes for Switch
This competition starts now and runs for a week. It is only open to Australian and New Zealand residents. You will need an Australian or New Zealand account to redeem the code on the eShop.