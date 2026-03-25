Competition: Family passes to see The Super Mario Galaxy Movie up for grabs - Vooks

The release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is less than a week away, and the fantastic people at Universal Pictures Australia have been kind enough to give us two family passes to see the movie upon its release on April 1, 2026.
After the success of the first movie, a sequel was inevitable, and we can’t wait to see Mario, Luigi, Toad, and now Yoshi join up with Rosalina to head off into the galaxy.
The two family passes we have to give away are available anywhere in Australia for our readers. So enter the competition, grab your Yoshi popcorn bucket, and buckle in.
Entry is simple. We’ve got an easy entry form below. Be sure to use a legitimate email so if you win, we can get your tickets out to you as soon as possible.The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Family Pass Giveaway
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in cinemas on April 1, 2026 here in Australia and around the world. Its classification is TBC.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.
The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score.
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