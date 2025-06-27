0

Competition: Boost your Switch 2 library with this Sega Bundle of Games

by Daniel VuckovicJune 27, 2025
Played out Mario Kart World? (or just annoyed by its online changes), not sure where to go next with the Switch 2 library? How about cure all that with three new games from Sega?

Today we have 5 bundles of Switch 2 games to give away! Five lucky people will get their hands on a physical copy of Raidou Remastered the Mystery of the Soulless Army, Sonic X Shadow Generations and Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut for the Switch 2.

We’ve reviewed both Sonic X Shadow Generations and Yakuza 0 already – and who knows you might need to as well to figure out how to enter this competition.

Entry is simple and filled out with the little widget below. Thanks for Sega and Five Star games for hooking us for this competition!

Sega Switch 2 Bundle Competition

Competition is only open to those in Australia.

