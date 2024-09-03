Competition: Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection Blue Badger Giveaway
Later this week we finally get our hands on the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection. The collection which contains both Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and for the first time outside of Japan, Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit.
To celebrate we have a fun giveaway of everyone’s favourite Ace Attorney mascot the Blue Badger. This 25cm plush includes the flag and baton it so proudly waves in the game. They attached to the plush with magnets. The Blue Badger Plush even has a voice box, and plays the Blue Badger’s theme song when you squeeze it.
Thanks to our friends at Five Star Games we’ve got six of these plushes to give away. That way you can play Ace Attorney Investigations Collection while the Badger stares into your soul.
Ace Attorney Investigations Collection is out this week on September 6th, 2024 and we’ll have a review for it soon (preview is live now). Unlike some other Capcom game’s this one is releasing physically here in Australia, check out our bargain guide as well.Ace Attorney Blue Badger Competition