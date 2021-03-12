Competition: 5 copies of Blizzard Arcade Collection on Switch to win

Late last month, Blizzard let it’s back catalogue loose and released Blizzard Arcade Collection to all consoles and the PC. Containing The Lost Vikings, Rock N Roll Racing, and Blackthorne, the collection features all three legendary games improved and refreshed for a modern audience.

All of the games now feature widescreen support, level maps, and you can even watch the game play itself and jump in anytime. You can also now save the games at any point (except for Rock N Roll Racing).

Thanks to the awesome people at Blizzard we’ve got 5 download codes to giveaway to some lucky folk. All you have to do is enter below, and you can go into the draw.

This competition starts now and runs for a week. It is only open to Australian and New Zealand residents. You will need an Australian or New Zealand account to redeem the code on the eShop.