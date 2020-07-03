Compete with Dr. Kawashima in a Brain Training World Championship this weekend

Back in April, Nintendo added online ranked champions to Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch. This allowed players from all around the world to go head to head, brain to brain against each other in an online leaderboard.

Now, this weekend Dr Kawashima himself will be playing, and you’ll be able to go up against him for the World Championship. The event takes place this weekend of the course of 24 hours, the local times for when you’ll want to try and set your best score are as follow;

Perth, Australia Sat, 4 Jul 2020 at 3:00 pm AWST

Adelaide, Darwin – Sat, 4 Jul 2020 at 4:30 pm ACST

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sat, 4 Jul 2020 at 5:00 pm AEST

Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch released everywhere but the United States earlier this year.