Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary DLC for Borderlands 2 now available, and free on Switch
2K Games and Gearbox have released a ‘new’ free downloadable content for Borderlands 2 on the Nintendo Switch.
Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary is free for a limited time and can be used on either Borderlands: Legendary Collection and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. You can get the DLC now if you think you might buy either in the future as well, after that the campaign add-on will cost. The free offer ends on December 3rd.
Interestingly Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary was a new story meant to tie the second and third Borderland games together somewhat. However Borderlands 3 hasn’t been announced for the Switch – could this mean it’s on the way?
You can get the add-on from here.
