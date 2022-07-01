Comix Zone, Mega Man The Wily Wars, Zero Wing & Target Earth added to Mega Drive line-up on Switch Online

Four new Mega Drive games have been at Nintendo Switch Online this morning, like the N64 games, Mega Drive games are only available for Expansion Pack subscribers.

The games are Target Earth, Zero Wing and I don’t know much about Mega Drive games but also Comix Zone and Mega Man The Wily Wars seem pretty big additions as well. Zero Wing is also the game with the famous translation “all your base are belong to us”.

The games are available now, you’ll just need to update the Mega Drive app.