Cocoon emerges on Switch this September
The newest game from the former development lead on Limbo and Inside has a release date. A new trailer for the game and the release date were revealed this morning during Annapurna’s Interactive Showcase.
COCOON is a unique take on the puzzle adventure genre, where each world exists within an orb that you can carry on your back. Wrap your head around the core mechanic of leaping between worlds—and combine, manipulate, and rearrange them to solve intricate puzzles.
Cocoon will be released on September 29th 2023.
