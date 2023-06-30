218
0

Cocoon emerges on Switch this September

by Daniel VuckovicJune 30, 2023
Advertisement

The newest game from the former development lead on Limbo and Inside has a release date. A new trailer for the game and the release date were revealed this morning during Annapurna’s Interactive Showcase.

COCOON is a unique take on the puzzle adventure genre, where each world exists within an orb that you can carry on your back. Wrap your head around the core mechanic of leaping between worlds—and combine, manipulate, and rearrange them to solve intricate puzzles.

Cocoon will be released on September 29th 2023.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
50%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Cocoon
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment