Co-op games for the Nintendo Switch to help celebrate Valentine’s Day

It is that time of year, when roses are everywhere and romantic nights are planned by all, but some years, you just want to stay home and enjoy the company of your partner, but how I hear you ask?

Well, we have complied 15 games that are perfect for some co-op fun, all you need to do, is pass a Joy-Con, here we go

Snipperclips: Cut it Out, Together!

The first game on the Switch to offer up the now standard, pass the Joy-Con multiplayer, Snipperclips was one that was easy to understand but challenging to master. While it was possible to complete the game in a single-player mode, the game shines in co-op. Being able to shout at your partner that you need them to come and stand on your head, after they make a cut on you, among many other things, provided endless laughter.

Due to the sheer number of titles on the eShop now, this one has slid off the front screen, but if you are looking for a great co-op title to play this Valentine’s Weekend, or in fact anytime, I can’t help by recommending this one enough.

Our Review – Buy Now

The Stretchers

A more recent release, The Stretchers has you taking control of one of two ambulance drivers, in a mix of Crazy Taxi and Moving Out, the game is passable solo, but two players are needed to really make it shine. While there are countless ways to save people on Stretchers, it is the fun of the co-op that makes it.

Being a passenger in an ambulance while the person driving is smashing through walls and trees, might not sound like a fun time, but that’s the purpose of the game. Your goal is simple, save the people and don’t let anything stop you. Plus, the game has a story, so it should keep you entertained, even if the crazy antics somehow get stale.

Buy Now

Lovers In A Dangerous Spacetime

Lovers in a dangerous spacetime can be played alone, it’s nowhere near as enjoyable, but it’s dangerous to go alone (in space). This game truly shines when you have someone joining you on this perilous space journey. The Lovers (League Of Very Empathetic Rescue Spacenauts) are fighting the anti-love and to restore love to the galaxy and save a bunch of cute space animals in the process. Team up and control your spaceship as you run around from room to room controlling each system. You can either work together as you communicate and soak in all the cuteness, or you can yell and scream as you fight against each other’s handling of the ship. It’s a game made for the situations you share together as you frantically try to control your ship.

If you’re double dating or maybe you have a lot of love to share around it even supports four players! If you don’t want to deal with people you still get a cute AI animal to help you take on this mission of love, everyone’s a lover!

Our Review – Buy Now

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Luigi has never really stood out from his brothers’ shadow, he has tried a few times, but it wasn’t until Luigi’s Mansion 3 where it happened. A hotel full of playful spirits and ghostly tricks, seems like the opposite location for a romantic weekend, but pass a Joy-con to a friend and to get you can dust those ghosts.

As Gooigi the second player has a few extra skills, making this a perfect game for someone who does not normally play games, as they can walk through some traps and are a little more durable, just watch out for water. The best part is that if you need to play solo for a while, you can just recall Gooigi to his canister and you are good to go again.

Our Review – Buy Now

Overcooked / Overcooked 2

Who doesn’t love spending time, preparing the perfect meal for your loved one, well Overcooked and its sequel, Overcooked 2, will both test your patience like no other. Working together is key as you will need to balance the requests of the order, against the preparation of the food and delivery, all while dealing with a stage that seems content to own you.

Watch any stream online of the game and you will hear the shouts, the screams and the celebrations when dinner is served and for good reason. The game is quite basic but has a gameplay hook that is hard to beat, so ring that bell and getting cooking.

Overcooked Review, Overcooked 2 Review – Buy Overcooked, Overcooked 2

Death Squared

We Australians are known for our unique humor and Death Squared takes that to a new level, well countless levels actually. You control a robot in a lab, attempting to solve puzzles that are quite tricky at times, in order to appease your lab tech overlord. Each robot is controlled by a single Joy-con and while you can play it solo, it is far more challenging than with someone else.

On top of that, the levels sometimes require your little robots to get quite close to each other, as you aim to solve the challenge at the time and isn’t that just a little romantic. The snarky comments from the human overseeing your attempts, as well as the AI assisting are funny, and I am sure will keep things entertaining for weeks to come.

Our Review – Buy Now (demo available, but it’s just $2 at the moment)

BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL!

Ah Box Boy + Box Girl, a game so simple and so overlooked, it is a real shame. The idea is simple, you must make it to the end of a stage, without dying and to do so, you must rely on your ability to create boxes, see it ties back to the name. In this latest entry and the first on Switch, co-op means that the stages are now more challenging than ever, but the game still has a charm about it.

Create a series of steps for your friend to climb up, in order to reach that switch that is stopping you from moving forward, i mean working together in order to move forward is something we should all want to do right. While the visuals are simplistic there is no denying the charm on offer with quby and crew.

Our Review – Buy Now

Yoshi’s Crafted World

There is something special about Yoshi, not only does he make a wonderful sidekick to Mario, but also somehow manages to star in his own great games. Yoshi’s Crafted World is a title that is brimming with love, as the games, attention to detail is spectacular, especially when you visit the flip side. Now while some of the games listed here, shine in co-op, Yoshi manages to be great in either mode.

Playing with someone else though increases the fun, but at the same time somehow ups the challenge you will experience, thanks to the other player stealing your eggs, blocking your way, but you can always eat them, should you want. The game is utterly charming and thanks to the games easier mode, those that normally avoid games, should be happy to play this one.

Our Review – Buy Now (demo available)

Kirby Star Allies

Let’s be honest, but Kirby games are a dime a dozen, but Star Allies brought something that makes it perfectly suited for a Valentine’s day list, you literally throw hearts at your enemies to make them love you, I mean become allies. The game doesn’t hold back on that either, you can capture any enemy you see with your love and together, your powers will grow to be even larger and there are some parts where you will do a massive team-up, to lay waste to all who stand in your way.

On top of that, the game supports co-op play, meaning that you are not beholden to the AI, so with a friend or more, you can get throw stages much easier, plus the combining of powers is still around, with there being quite a number of combinations. While the game is not the most challenging on the list, or around at all, it is full of heart, quite literally and is a joy to play.

Our Review – Buy Now

Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze

For many gamers, Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze is the perfect side scroller, it is challenging and rewarding, plus the levels are packed with secrets, but the best part for some is that you can bring someone along on the adventure with you. While the original release kept the challenge going, the Switch released added Funky Mode, which made things a little easier.

With Funky in play, you can now take more hits, make larger jumps and not have to worry about spikes on the ground, making him quite popular for newcomers. But throwing the game into a two-player mode, makes for so much more fun, being able to ride on the back of a more experienced player, makes it more accessible for those new to the series, but even with that, the game is visually stunning and honestly, just fun to play.

Our Review – Buy Now

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

By this point, everyone should know what Mario Kart is about, you select a racer and hit the track to win the gold, in multiplayer, things can get more chaotic, but the basic principle is the same. Of course, with two players you can now enjoy the battle mode properly, giving you some serious bragging rights if you want.

If you want to just race, selecting a match with only the people in the room and letting your skills speak for you, though just remember that blue shell. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe returned the series to what it should have, correcting the battle mode and adding even more content, but on top of that, you can just pass a Joy-Con and pick up a race in a matter of seconds, it really is a great multiplayer game.

Our Review – Buy Now

Super Mario Maker 2

Now you might not think that this is a perfect co-op game, but there are so modes to enjoy, that it really is, perhaps more so than others on this list. Of course, making levels is the core of the game and it does allow for two players to craft masterpieces at once, though skill is still required here. Being able to create something on-screen, while someone else does the same elsewhere is just fun and of course, given that communication is key, if you don’t speak the results can be wild.

Once you have grown bored of making levels, there is a literal world of user-created levels to experience, some are great, others not so much. There have been auto scrolls levels that are fun to just enjoy, and then, there are levels that have little spelt out messages, like asking someone to marry them. Super Mario Maker 2 is accessible enough that anyone with only a few minutes of explanation can create, of course, you might not become a master level maker, but there is still fun in trying.

Our Review – Buy Now

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe

Following on from the one above, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe is a solid game, that lets up to 4 players attempt to rescue the Princess, it is a Mario game, you should know what you are getting at this point. Each level is challenging, but never to the point of frustration, which makes it a great game for re-introducing someone to the world of gaming.

On Switch passing a Joy-Con over instantly allows for a second player to join in and with new characters like Nabbit and Toadette, there is a character for all skill levels. Of course, some chaos is going to happen here, but it is all in good fun, so grab a controller and save the Princess, just watch out for bubbles on the screen.

Our Review – Buy Now

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Captain Toad Treasure Tracker is a game that is simple to understand, but complicated to complete, as each puzzle will test you in different ways, on the Switch the game expanded to include co-op, letting the aforementioned Captain Toad join forces with Toadette, to collect all the coins and jewels on a stage.

While the game is short, there are challenges to discover, which help keep the fun going and of course, the story is full of cuteness.

Our Review – Buy Now (demo available)

Wargroove

There can be nothing better then heading into battle with your best friend, your partner, your furry companion by your side and with the new Wargroove DLC, they made that happen. Now longer was it you alone, but a friend can join in for the fun and challenge.

The game has offered multiplayer before, but 15 hours of new co-op allowed story, well that is something that warms the heart, plus the story starts off with a heist. The co-op supports online, but be honest, sitting next to someone on a couch is the best way to enjoy any form of co-op gaming.

Our Review – Buy Now

So that’s our list, but what about you? What games do you think are perfect for sharing a Joy-Con with, sound off down below.