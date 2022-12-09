New clip from The Super Mario Movie shown at The Game Awards

The first non-trailer footage from The Super Mario Movie was shown at The Game Awards today, it’s a first look at the movie outside of trailers.

In the clip Toad runs Mario through the shopping precinct seen in the movie’s poster, we also get a hint at the movie’s story line and see some cameos.

If you want to go blind into the movie’s story, probably don’t watch it.

The Super Mario Movie is out in cinemas on March 30, 2023 in Australia.