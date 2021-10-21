Cleaned up Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer reveals Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark

Never one to rest on its laurels, The Pokémon Company has released a new trailer, after the teaser it released earlier in the week.

The new Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer is a “restored” version of the spooky Blair Witch-style found footage trailer shown a couple days ago, and features a first look at two brand new Hisuian variants: Zorua, and its evolution Zoroark. These two Dark-type Pokémon originally released in Pokémon Black and White, though they’ve obviously had a bit of a makeover since then, with adorable white fur and firey, wispy detailing.

The official Japanese website for the game has also confirmed that their typing is Normal/Ghost type, a unique and interesting combination with only one weakness (Dark) and three immunities (Fighting, Ghost, and Normal). We don’t really know much else beyond their appearance and identities but it’s still an exciting reveal nonetheless, and there’s no doubt plenty more information yet to be revealed about the game. Pokémon Legends: Arceus will launch on the Nintendo Switch on the 28th of January 2022.