Chocobo GP is an adorable Final Fantasy racer coming next year

I am a simple creature, I see cute baby chocobos and I lose my mind.

After the 3DS remake of Chocobo Racing was sadly cancelled, we finally have redemption in the form of Chocobo GP. Announced during this morning’s Nintendo Direct, it’s a very cute-looking arcade-y kart racer. You can play as a chocobo (of course) but also a bunch of other characters from the Final Fantasy series, with each character having their own unique abilities and stats. It looks very much like Mario Kart, in the best way possible.

We don’t know too much more about it right now, but it’s scheduled to launch sometime in 2022. You can watch the trailer below.