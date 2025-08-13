Chibi-Robo! comes to the Nintendo Classics GameCube line up next week
The GameCube lineup on the Nintendo Classics service for the Nintendo Switch is expanding next week—just a little bit.
Chibi-Robo: Plug into Adventure will join the service on August 21, 2025. This GameCube title was one of the system’s later releases, launching outside Japan midway through 2006. The Wii was just months away at that point.
Chibi-Robo never sold very well, and its sequels also had limited success, but this one is arguably the best in the series and a great addition to the very small GameCube lineup on the Switch 2.
