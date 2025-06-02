5

Cheapest Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Games – Aussie Bargain Roundup

by Daniel VuckovicJune 2, 2025
Nintendo Switch 2 games are a little more expensive than those for its predecessor, so now more than ever, we’re going to have to bargain-guide the you-know-what out of things to get the best possible deals.

We’ve listed every launch game here — at least the ones being sold in stores and likely to be discounted. If we spot any discounts on eShop credit before launch, we’ll let you know.

Despite the higher prices, we’re still seeing the usual suspects like Big W and Amazon offering some cheaper options, although the latter doesn’t have much up yet. As launch day gets closer, we expect to see stores battling it out for your dollar — fingers crossed.

If you’re looking for Switch 2 hardware and accessories you’ll find it in this article.

Hardware
Accessories
Launch Games

Mario Kart World
Amazon$109
Big W $109
EB Games$119.95 ($69 when you trade in 2 PS5, Switch or Xbox Series X Games)
JB Hi-Fi$109
The Gamesmen$119.95
My Nintendo Store $119.95
Harvey Norman $118
Mightyape $109
Officeworks$119.95
Target $94 on June 5th/6th, normally $104
eShop$119.95
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition contains all the previously released DLC for the game and all of it is included on the Game Card.

Amazon$114
Big W $109
EB Games$119.95
JB Hi-Fi$114
The Gamesmen$119.95
Mightyape $99
eShop$120
Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster

This release is a Game Key Card, and while has a card in the box it doesn’t have anything on it and requires a download.

Amazon$54
Big W $54
EB Games$59.95
JB Hi-Fi$54
The Gamesmen$59.95
My Nintendo Store $59.95
Mightyape $59
eShop$54.95
Target$49
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma is a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition game. It comes with the original Nintendo Switch game and the Upgrade Pack.

Amazon$124
Big W $109
EB Games$129.95
JB Hi-Fi$124
The Gamesmen$129.95
Mightyape $119
eShop$104.95 / $15 Upgrade Pack
Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 – Official Years 1-2 Edition

This release is a Game Key Card, and while has a card in the box it doesn’t have anything on it and requires a download.

Amazon$69
Big W $69
EB Games$79.95
JB Hi-Fi$74
The Gamesmen$79.95
My Nintendo Store $79.95
Mightyape $69
Officeworks$79.95
Target$64 on June 5th/6th, normally $69
eShopVanilla: $62.95 / Years 1-2 Fighter Edition: $92.95

Street Fighter 6 amiibo

Jamie amiiboMy Nintendo Store – $44.95
Kimberly amiiboMy Nintendo Store – $44.95
Luke amiibo My Nintendo Store – $44.95
amiibo Card Starter PackMy Nintendo Store – $44.95
Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

If you already own Breath of the Wild physically or digitally for the original Nintendo Switch you only need to pay for the update pack. You can use the update back whether you have the digital or physical version of the game. This game’s update pack is included for free as part of a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

Amazon$99
Big W $99
EB Games$109.95
JB Hi-Fi$99
The Gamesmen$109.95
My Nintendo Store $109.95
Harvey Norman $108
Mightyape $99
Officeworks$109.95
Target$89 on June 5/6th, normally $99
eShop$109.95 / Upgrade Pack: $20
Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

If you already own Tears of the Kingdom physically or digitally for the original Nintendo Switch you only need to pay for the update pack. You can use the update back whether you have the digital or physical version of the game. This game’s update pack is included for free as part of a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

Amazon$99
Big W $99
EB Games$109.95
JB Hi-Fi$99
The Gamesmen$109.95
My Nintendo Store $109.95
Harvey Norman $108
Mightyape $99
Officeworks$99
Target $89 on June 5/6th, normally $99
Update Pack$109.95 / Upgrade Pack $20

New Tears of the Kingdom amiibo

YunoboEB Games – $29.95
Big W – $29
JB Hi-Fi – $29
My Nintendo Store – $29.95
Target – $29
SidonEB Games – $29.95
Big W – $29
JB Hi-Fi – $29
My Nintendo Store – $29.95
Target – $29
TulinEB Games – $29.95
Big W – $29
JB Hi-Fi – $29
My Nintendo Store – $29.95
Target – $29
RijuEB Games – $29.95
Big W – $29
JB Hi-Fi – $29
My Nintendo Store – $29.95
Target – $29
Split Fiction

Split Fiction

Here in Australia, Split Fiction comes as a Code-in-a-Box, so far it’s the only Nintendo Switch 2 game to be one.

Amazon$64
Big W $59
EB Games$69.95
JB Hi-Fi$64
Mightyape$69
The Gamesmen$69.95
Target$59
Yakuza 0 Directors Cut

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut

This release is a Game Key Card, and while has a card in the box it doesn’t have anything on it and requires a download.

Amazon$79
Big W $79
EB Games$89.95
JB Hi-Fi$84
The Gamesmen$89.95
Shadow X Shadow Generations

Sonic X Shadow Generations – Day One Edition

This release is a Game Key Card, and while has a card in the box it doesn’t have anything on it and requires a download. There’s also no upgrade path from the original Switch release.

Amazon$89
Big W $89
EB Games$99.95
JB Hi-Fi$89
The Gamesmen$89.95
Target $89
Raidou Remastered

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

This release is a Game Key Card, and while has a card in the box it doesn’t have anything on it and requires a download. There’s also no upgrade path from the original Switch release.

Amazon$84
Big W $89
EB Games$89.95
JB Hi-Fi$84
The Gamesmen$89.95
Hitman World of Assassination
Amazon$94
Big W $89
EB Games$99.95
JB Hi-Fi$94
The Gamesmen$99.95
Target$89

Of course these are not the only Nintendo Switch 2 games at launch, but the rest are all digital affairs. Here’s a list of them as well, including their pricing.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Civiliation VII is a code in a box, and the Switch version of the game is a lot cheaper so buy the Switch game from Amazon for like $67 and then just get the upgrade pack for $15. Unless you really want that uniform look on your shelf.

AmazonTBC
Big W $99
EB Games$109.95
JB Hi-Fi$99
The Gamesmen$99.95
Target$99

Digital Games Lineup

BRAVELY DEFAULT FLYING FAIRY HD Remaster$54.95
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition$120
Deltarune$36.99
Donkey Kong Bananza $109.95
Fast Fusion$22.50
FortniteFree
HITMAN World of Assassination – Signature Edition$87.95
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess$59.95
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26$109.95
Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour$15.00
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2$59.95
RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army$77.95
RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army – Digital Deluxe…$99.95
Rune Factory Azuma S2E – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$104.95
Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack$15.00
Sonic X Shadow Generations$74.95
Sonic X Shadow Generations Digital Deluxe Edition$89.95
Split Fiction$69.95
Story of Seasons Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack$15.00
Street Fighter 6$62.95
Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition$92.95
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster for Nintendo Switch 2 Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars$60.00
Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV$109.95
Survival Kids$75.00
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$109.95
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition$109.95
Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut$77.95

Post Launch Games

Here’s some of the big games coming to Switch 2 which have already preorder listings, because these games are further away, we’ll not be updating them post launch and they’ll have their own bargain guides when the time comes.

Donkey Kong Bananza

Super Mario Party – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Daemon X Machina Titantic Scion

