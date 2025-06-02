Cheapest Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Games – Aussie Bargain Roundup
Nintendo Switch 2 games are a little more expensive than those for its predecessor, so now more than ever, we’re going to have to bargain-guide the you-know-what out of things to get the best possible deals.
We’ve listed every launch game here — at least the ones being sold in stores and likely to be discounted. If we spot any discounts on eShop credit before launch, we’ll let you know.
Despite the higher prices, we’re still seeing the usual suspects like Big W and Amazon offering some cheaper options, although the latter doesn’t have much up yet. As launch day gets closer, we expect to see stores battling it out for your dollar — fingers crossed.
If you’re looking for Switch 2 hardware and accessories you’ll find it in this article.
Launch Games
|Amazon
|$109
|Big W
|$109
|EB Games
|$119.95 ($69 when you trade in 2 PS5, Switch or Xbox Series X Games)
|JB Hi-Fi
|$109
|The Gamesmen
|$119.95
|My Nintendo Store
|$119.95
|Harvey Norman
|$118
|Mightyape
|$109
|Officeworks
|$119.95
|Target
|$94 on June 5th/6th, normally $104
|eShop
|$119.95
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition contains all the previously released DLC for the game and all of it is included on the Game Card.
This release is a Game Key Card, and while has a card in the box it doesn’t have anything on it and requires a download.
|Amazon
|$54
|Big W
|$54
|EB Games
|$59.95
|JB Hi-Fi
|$54
|The Gamesmen
|$59.95
|My Nintendo Store
|$59.95
|Mightyape
|$59
|eShop
|$54.95
|Target
|$49
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma is a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition game. It comes with the original Nintendo Switch game and the Upgrade Pack.
|Amazon
|$124
|Big W
|$109
|EB Games
|$129.95
|JB Hi-Fi
|$124
|The Gamesmen
|$129.95
|Mightyape
|$119
|eShop
|$104.95 / $15 Upgrade Pack
Street Fighter 6 – Official Years 1-2 Edition
This release is a Game Key Card, and while has a card in the box it doesn’t have anything on it and requires a download.
|Amazon
|$69
|Big W
|$69
|EB Games
|$79.95
|JB Hi-Fi
|$74
|The Gamesmen
|$79.95
|My Nintendo Store
|$79.95
|Mightyape
|$69
|Officeworks
|$79.95
|Target
|$64 on June 5th/6th, normally $69
|eShop
|Vanilla: $62.95 / Years 1-2 Fighter Edition: $92.95
Street Fighter 6 amiibo
|Jamie amiibo
|My Nintendo Store – $44.95
|Kimberly amiibo
|My Nintendo Store – $44.95
|Luke amiibo
|My Nintendo Store – $44.95
|amiibo Card Starter Pack
|My Nintendo Store – $44.95
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
If you already own Breath of the Wild physically or digitally for the original Nintendo Switch you only need to pay for the update pack. You can use the update back whether you have the digital or physical version of the game. This game’s update pack is included for free as part of a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.
|Amazon
|$99
|Big W
|$99
|EB Games
|$109.95
|JB Hi-Fi
|$99
|The Gamesmen
|$109.95
|My Nintendo Store
|$109.95
|Harvey Norman
|$108
|Mightyape
|$99
|Officeworks
|$109.95
|Target
|$89 on June 5/6th, normally $99
|eShop
|$109.95 / Upgrade Pack: $20
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
If you already own Tears of the Kingdom physically or digitally for the original Nintendo Switch you only need to pay for the update pack. You can use the update back whether you have the digital or physical version of the game. This game’s update pack is included for free as part of a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.
|Amazon
|$99
|Big W
|$99
|EB Games
|$109.95
|JB Hi-Fi
|$99
|The Gamesmen
|$109.95
|My Nintendo Store
|$109.95
|Harvey Norman
|$108
|Mightyape
|$99
|Officeworks
|$99
|Target
|$89 on June 5/6th, normally $99
|Update Pack
|$109.95 / Upgrade Pack $20
New Tears of the Kingdom amiibo
|Yunobo
|EB Games – $29.95
Big W – $29
JB Hi-Fi – $29
My Nintendo Store – $29.95
Target – $29
|Sidon
|EB Games – $29.95
Big W – $29
JB Hi-Fi – $29
My Nintendo Store – $29.95
Target – $29
|Tulin
|EB Games – $29.95
Big W – $29
JB Hi-Fi – $29
My Nintendo Store – $29.95
Target – $29
|Riju
|EB Games – $29.95
Big W – $29
JB Hi-Fi – $29
My Nintendo Store – $29.95
Target – $29
Split Fiction
Here in Australia, Split Fiction comes as a Code-in-a-Box, so far it’s the only Nintendo Switch 2 game to be one.
Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut
This release is a Game Key Card, and while has a card in the box it doesn’t have anything on it and requires a download.
Sonic X Shadow Generations – Day One Edition
This release is a Game Key Card, and while has a card in the box it doesn’t have anything on it and requires a download. There’s also no upgrade path from the original Switch release.
RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
This release is a Game Key Card, and while has a card in the box it doesn’t have anything on it and requires a download. There’s also no upgrade path from the original Switch release.
Of course these are not the only Nintendo Switch 2 games at launch, but the rest are all digital affairs. Here’s a list of them as well, including their pricing.
The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Civiliation VII is a code in a box, and the Switch version of the game is a lot cheaper so buy the Switch game from Amazon for like $67 and then just get the upgrade pack for $15. Unless you really want that uniform look on your shelf.
Digital Games Lineup
Post Launch Games
Here’s some of the big games coming to Switch 2 which have already preorder listings, because these games are further away, we’ll not be updating them post launch and they’ll have their own bargain guides when the time comes.
Donkey Kong Bananza
- Amazon – $99
- Big W – $99
- EB Games – $109.95
- JB Hi-Fi – $99
- The Gamesmen – $109.95
- Harvey Norman – $108
- Mightyape – $99
- Officeworks – $104
- Target – $99
Super Mario Party – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
- Amazon – $99
- Big W – $99
- EB Games – $109.95
- JB Hi-Fi – $99
- The Gamesmen – $109.95
- Harvey Norman – $108
- Officeworks – $104
- Target – $99
Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World
- Amazon – $99
- Big W – $99
- EB Games – $109.95
- JB Hi-Fi – $99
- The Gamesmen – $109.95
- Harvey Norman – $108
- Mightyape – $99
- Officeworks – $104
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
- Amazon – $129 (Limited Edition)
- Big W – $99 / $129 (Limited Edition)
- EB Games – $109.95 / $139.95 (Limited Edition)
- JB Hi-Fi – $104 / $114
- The Gamesmen – $109.95 / $139.95
Daemon X Machina Titantic Scion
- Amazon – $109 / LE Sold out
- Big W – $109
- EB Games – $109.95
- JB Hi-Fi – $114
- The Gamesmen – $109.95
It’s worth mentioning that games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can currently be purchased for $50 (Switch version, Harvey Norman), with the upgrade pack surely only costing around $20-$30 max in Australia. So you would be paying $70-$80 instead of $99, with the Switch 2 versions only making sense for case collectors.
Hi Mark, thanks for that – we’ve put the news out on our socials to get that out as soon as possible.
Where are you getting the Officeworks price of $99 for Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom from, when I click through they are showing as $109.95 and $104.00 respectively?
Looks like Officeworks changed all their prices, they’re matching whoever is lowest for a certain period of time only. We’ve changed them now.
Big W has updated with more games if you wanna add those to the list!