Cheapest Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Games – Aussie Bargain Roundup

Nintendo Switch 2 games are a little more expensive than those for its predecessor, so now more than ever, we’re going to have to bargain-guide the you-know-what out of things to get the best possible deals.

We’ve listed every launch game here — at least the ones being sold in stores and likely to be discounted. If we spot any discounts on eShop credit before launch, we’ll let you know.

Despite the higher prices, we’re still seeing the usual suspects like Big W and Amazon offering some cheaper options, although the latter doesn’t have much up yet. As launch day gets closer, we expect to see stores battling it out for your dollar — fingers crossed.

If you’re looking for Switch 2 hardware and accessories you’ll find it in this article.

For 25 years Vooks has been helping Aussies find the best Nintendo deals Please consider supporting us so that we can continue our work. Support on Patreon Buy Merch Learn More

Launch Games

Amazon $109 Big W $109 EB Games $119.95 ($69 when you trade in 2 PS5, Switch or Xbox Series X Games) JB Hi-Fi $109 The Gamesmen $119.95 My Nintendo Store $119.95 Harvey Norman $118 Mightyape $109 Officeworks $119.95 Target $94 on June 5th/6th, normally $104 eShop $119.95

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition contains all the previously released DLC for the game and all of it is included on the Game Card.

Amazon $114 Big W $109 EB Games $119.95 JB Hi-Fi $114 The Gamesmen $119.95 Mightyape $99 eShop $120

This release is a Game Key Card, and while has a card in the box it doesn’t have anything on it and requires a download.

Amazon $54 Big W $54 EB Games $59.95 JB Hi-Fi $54 The Gamesmen $59.95 My Nintendo Store $59.95 Mightyape $59 eShop $54.95 Target $49

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma is a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition game. It comes with the original Nintendo Switch game and the Upgrade Pack.

Street Fighter 6 – Official Years 1-2 Edition

This release is a Game Key Card, and while has a card in the box it doesn’t have anything on it and requires a download.

Amazon $69 Big W $69 EB Games $79.95 JB Hi-Fi $74 The Gamesmen $79.95 My Nintendo Store $79.95 Mightyape $69 Officeworks $79.95 Target $64 on June 5th/6th, normally $69 eShop Vanilla: $62.95 / Years 1-2 Fighter Edition: $92.95

Street Fighter 6 amiibo

Jamie amiibo My Nintendo Store – $44.95 Kimberly amiibo My Nintendo Store – $44.95 Luke amiibo My Nintendo Store – $44.95 amiibo Card Starter Pack My Nintendo Store – $44.95

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

If you already own Breath of the Wild physically or digitally for the original Nintendo Switch you only need to pay for the update pack. You can use the update back whether you have the digital or physical version of the game. This game’s update pack is included for free as part of a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

Amazon $99 Big W $99 EB Games $109.95 JB Hi-Fi $99 The Gamesmen $109.95 My Nintendo Store $109.95 Harvey Norman $108 Mightyape $99 Officeworks $109.95 Target $89 on June 5/6th, normally $99 eShop $109.95 / Upgrade Pack: $20

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

If you already own Tears of the Kingdom physically or digitally for the original Nintendo Switch you only need to pay for the update pack. You can use the update back whether you have the digital or physical version of the game. This game’s update pack is included for free as part of a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

Amazon $99 Big W $99 EB Games $109.95 JB Hi-Fi $99 The Gamesmen $109.95 My Nintendo Store $109.95 Harvey Norman $108 Mightyape $99 Officeworks $99 Target $89 on June 5/6th, normally $99 Update Pack $109.95 / Upgrade Pack $20

New Tears of the Kingdom amiibo

Yunobo EB Games – $29.95

Big W – $29

JB Hi-Fi – $29

My Nintendo Store – $29.95

Target – $29 Sidon EB Games – $29.95

Big W – $29

JB Hi-Fi – $29

My Nintendo Store – $29.95

Target – $29 Tulin EB Games – $29.95

Big W – $29

JB Hi-Fi – $29

My Nintendo Store – $29.95

Target – $29 Riju EB Games – $29.95

Big W – $29

JB Hi-Fi – $29

My Nintendo Store – $29.95

Target – $29

Split Fiction

Here in Australia, Split Fiction comes as a Code-in-a-Box, so far it’s the only Nintendo Switch 2 game to be one.

Amazon $64 Big W $59 EB Games $69.95 JB Hi-Fi $64 Mightyape $69 The Gamesmen $69.95 Target $59

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut

This release is a Game Key Card, and while has a card in the box it doesn’t have anything on it and requires a download.

Amazon $79 Big W $79 EB Games $89.95 JB Hi-Fi $84 The Gamesmen $89.95

Sonic X Shadow Generations – Day One Edition

This release is a Game Key Card, and while has a card in the box it doesn’t have anything on it and requires a download. There’s also no upgrade path from the original Switch release.

Amazon $89 Big W $89 EB Games $99.95 JB Hi-Fi $89 The Gamesmen $89.95 Target $89

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

This release is a Game Key Card, and while has a card in the box it doesn’t have anything on it and requires a download. There’s also no upgrade path from the original Switch release.

Amazon $84 Big W $89 EB Games $89.95 JB Hi-Fi $84 The Gamesmen $89.95

Amazon $94 Big W $89 EB Games $99.95 JB Hi-Fi $94 The Gamesmen $99.95 Target $89

Of course these are not the only Nintendo Switch 2 games at launch, but the rest are all digital affairs. Here’s a list of them as well, including their pricing.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Civiliation VII is a code in a box, and the Switch version of the game is a lot cheaper so buy the Switch game from Amazon for like $67 and then just get the upgrade pack for $15. Unless you really want that uniform look on your shelf.

Amazon TBC Big W $99 EB Games $109.95 JB Hi-Fi $99 The Gamesmen $99.95 Target $99

Digital Games Lineup

Post Launch Games

Here’s some of the big games coming to Switch 2 which have already preorder listings, because these games are further away, we’ll not be updating them post launch and they’ll have their own bargain guides when the time comes.

Donkey Kong Bananza

Super Mario Party – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Daemon X Machina Titantic Scion