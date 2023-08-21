2062
Charles Martinet will no longer be the voice of Mario

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 21, 2023
Nintendo has announced that Charles Martinet will no longer be the voice of Mario in video games going forward.

Charles was the original voice of Mario in Nintendo games starting with Super Mario 64. He will now be moving onto a new role of “Mario Ambassador”, stepping back from recording characters in Nintendo’s games – not just Mario.

A video message with Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles Martinet himself will be posted at a future date.

All the best to Charles for whatever happens next, and thank you for being Mario (and Luigi, Wario, Waluigi and everyone else).

