Celebration Super Mario Monopoly and Super Mario Jenga coming in August

Is there a party weren’t invited to or something?

Hasbro has announced that there’s a new Super Mario Celebration Edition of Monopoly on the way, as well as a new Super Mario themed version of Jenga.

Both of the new special edition games launch on August 1st, suspiciously the same day as both the LEGO Super Mario and the newly announced LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System.

It’s like there’s some sort of big Super Mario anniversary coming up or something and everyone but Nintendo has a product for it. How odd!

These two new versions of the games should eventually be available from most retailers, but if you are super keen Amazon US (through Amazon AU) has both the Monopoly and Jenga ready preorder right now.

Source: Comicbook.com