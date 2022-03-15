Celebrate 30 years of Kirby with a special concert this August

Nintendo has announced that on August 11th, a special Kirby 30th anniversary concert is taking place at the Tokyo Garden Theatre and that, in a bit of a rare move, it will be streamed online for anyone to watch, check out this very adorable trailer for it below.

The band performing will have 35 musicians included, so not 30 for 30, but they will be dwarfed by a massive LED screen behind them, that will have Kirby on it, watching the show unfold.

At this stage there is no word on any of the merchandise that they are very likely to have, is going to be available to those watching online, but we do get some things on the local My Nintendo Store, so anything is possible.

The show will take place at 6pm Tokyo time, or the following for our various time zones.

Perth – Thurs, 11 Aug 2022 at 5 pm AWST

Adelaide, Darwin – Thurs, 11 Aug 2022 at 6:30 pm ACST

Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Canberra, Brisbane – Thurs, 11 Aug 2022 at 7 pm AEST

So a really good time for us, something that is a bit of a rare thing. Details for the show can be found here and that will include a link once they have it.