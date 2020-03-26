Catherine: Full Body launches on Switch this July

This morning’s Nintendo Direct Mini was full of surprises, but perhaps none was more surprising than the news that a PlayStation-exclusive title would be making the leap over to Switch.

Nintendo announced this morning that Atlus’s Catherine: Full Body will release on the Nintendo Switch on the 7th of July. Full Body is a remake of the 2011 adult-themed puzzle game Catherine, which originally released on PS3 and Xbox 360. The remake then made its way onto the PS4 and Vita in Japan, though the Vita release was dropped when the game made its way West.

It might not be the Atlus game that everybody wanted — Persona 5 is still nowhere to be seen — but it’s sure to delight fans of the game nonetheless. You can watch the full trailer below, but be warned: it’s very much not safe for work.