Castlevania Advance Collection rated by Australian Classification Board

The Australian Classification Board website has revealed a possibly upcoming release of a Castlevania Advance Collection. This could mean a new compilation of all the Gameboy Advance Castlevania games coming in the near future. The author of the game is M2, the team behind many other retro collections as well.

The GameBoy Advance games include Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, and Aria of Sorrow. These games were also missing from the Castlevania Anniversary Collection previously released.

The GBA Castlevania games are among some of the series best. Hopefully, we’ll see this one announced official soon.