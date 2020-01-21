Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions coming to Switch

The first Captain Tsubasa console game in 10 years has been announced for the Nintendo Switch.

Captain Tsubasa is a football-based manga and that means it’s going to be an anime looking arcade football game.

The latest Captain Tsubasa game with toon shading and realistic effects! Part of the globally popular Captain Tsubasa series, this title has anime-like graphics that are familiar even overseas. The detailed presentation of every single style of our popular characters will heat up battles of the new Captain Tsubasa game! Super plays clashing in high-speed! "Arcade football action" This title adopts the arcade football genre that allows gamers to experience super plays in real time, one of the reasons Captain Tsubasa games are so popular. This is an exhilarating action game that enables players to enjoy scoring goals while performing dream skills against opponents at high speed by mastering the simple controls.

The game is scheduled to be released sometime this year.