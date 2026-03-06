Capcom moves Pragmata release up one week - Vooks

Capcom has announced a change to the release date for Pragmata, but not how you’d think – it’ll now release one week earlier on April 17th, 2026, instead of the previously announced 24th.

However, if you had the game preordered on the eShop, you’ll have to preorder it again due to the change in the release date. We’re not sure if the Diana amiibo release date will change, but we’ll let you know if and when it does.

There’s a demo available for Pragmata if you want to check it out yourself, or you can read our hands-on with the game from last month.